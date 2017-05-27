Kimmel compares Trump's speeches to fourth grade book report

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel says US President Donald Trumps speeches are "a lot like a fourth grade book report".

Kimmel mocked Trump's first trip abroad on Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "I've noticed (his speeches) sound a lot like a fourth grade book report. He speaks very slowly and simply - not too bigly."

The late night host was pointing at the several speeches that Trump has given on his current nine-day, five country tour through Europe and the Middle East.

In order to highlight the fact that Trump 'uses vocabulary even a child could understand', Kimmel brought in a group of fourth grade students to read his speeches.

The title of the presentation was "My Big Trip", possibly a reference to Trump calling his trip to Saudi Arabia - his first visit overseas as President - his big foreign trip in a Twitter post last week.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

