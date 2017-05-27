    Kimmel compares Trump's speeches to fourth grade book report

    Indo Asian News Service

    Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel says US President Donald Trumps speeches are "a lot like a fourth grade book report".

    Kimmel mocked Trump's first trip abroad on Thursday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", reports dailymail.co.uk.

    He said: "I've noticed (his speeches) sound a lot like a fourth grade book report. He speaks very slowly and simply - not too bigly."

    The late night host was pointing at the several speeches that Trump has given on his current nine-day, five country tour through Europe and the Middle East.

    In order to highlight the fact that Trump 'uses vocabulary even a child could understand', Kimmel brought in a group of fourth grade students to read his speeches.

    The title of the presentation was "My Big Trip", possibly a reference to Trump calling his trip to Saudi Arabia - his first visit overseas as President - his big foreign trip in a Twitter post last week.

    "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

