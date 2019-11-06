Kim Kardashian's birthday present for Kris Jenner made her cry

From Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner is celebrating her 64th birthday, and Kim Kardashian surprised her with a present that made her weep on camera.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew all shared sweet birthday messages to their momager on Instagram, with Khloe Kardashian telling Kris, "I will love you more and more everyday until the end of time."

Kim Kardashian is out here giving Kris Jenner birthday presents that make her cry with joy, and we can't even get a text back.

To celebrate the oldest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan turning 64, Kim shared a video of her momager alongside Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, grandma MJ, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In it, Kim reveals Kris's celebratory lunch won't actually be at The Beverly Hills Hotel, but somewhere even more special to the family. "OK, so, our lunch is not at The Beverly Hills Hotel today. So open up your invite to see where we're going," she said.

Oh you know, just Kim Kardashian surprising her mom Kris Jenner by renting their old house and all their old cars for her Birthday. pic.twitter.com/tMUnHHeWWP — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 6, 2019

Kris then starts crying when she realises Kim has rented out their old family house for the day, as well as their cars from that time. "A little disclaimer!" Kim adds. "I did not buy it, I rented it for the day. It's not for sale."

Kim later shared a long paragraph on Instagram explaining why the present was so emotional, adding that it was a really special lunch. She wrote:

"All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.

"This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were just as touched by the meal as Kris. "I can’t stop crying 😭 @kimkardashian thank you for planning this for all of us, and @krisjenner thank you for giving us the best childhood 🙏🏼❤️," Kourtney wrote.

Kendall added, "Such a beautiful day ❤️," while Khloe commented, "You are the best daughter EVER."

Kris meanwhile, said it was the most magical day. She wrote, "I can’t stop crying 🙏 this was the most magical day I can remember... Kim you are an angel to all of us ... I can’t express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories. I couldn’t bear for it to end ❤️🙏 ⭐️✨💫"

Quick question: how do we go about being adopted?

