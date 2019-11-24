Kiln owner to donate 51,000 bricks for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

A Kiln owner is going to donate 51,0000 bricks for the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. On November 09, Supreme Court ordered central government to formulate scheme for setting up a trust within 3-4 months over the disputed site for construction of temple, while giving verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. The Ayodhya dispute is a political, historical, and socio-religious debate that almost ended after the verdict. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board will file a review petition against the verdict.