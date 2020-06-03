Killing Might Not Be Intentional, Pregnant Elephant Sensed Death And Took Dying Position In Water As Per Forest Official

The saying that a monster does not come wearing a cape or with 2 horns, rather it looks like us has been proved right again in the lights of the recent event where a 15-year -old pregnant elephant died of excruciating pain after she ate a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala’s Malappuram.

Tragic Death of 15-year-old Pregnant Elephant in Kerala More

What Happened?

The death of the elephant, who was about to give birth in 18 to 20 months, has shaken the entire country. The citizens are anguished by this heinous act where a firecracker stuffed pineapple was kept in the way of a hungry elephant. Netizens took to social media platforms where they spoke up against this inhumane act done against the animal.

People took to social Media to express dissent against this heinous crime in Kerala More

The elephant ate the pineapple around 20 days before her death and she succumbed to her wounds on 27th May 2020. She died in the Velliyar River located in the Silent Valley in Attappadi with her trunk in the water.

In spite of the excruciating pain and the dreadful trauma that the elephant must have gone through in her final moments, she remained calm and did not cause destruction of any kind whatsoever.

Was The Killing Really Intentional Or Just An Unfortunate Occurrence?

According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, the elephant was fed the cracker filled fruit intentionally by the locals in order to kill her.

The pregnant elephant died after eating a pineapple laden with firecrackers and succumbed to her injuries on 27th May 2020 More

This comes as a bigger shock as a similar death was reported in April in the Pathanapuram region of Kerala. The elephant, who was found isolated from its herd, was very weak and its jaw broken, indicating that it had not been able to eat.

However, it is not uncommon for the locals to lay down fruits like pineapples stuffed with firecrackers to scare off wild boars in the area. Hence, it cannot be said for sure if the elephant accidentally ate the fruit kept for boars or it was fed to her intentionally by locals. The investigations on this matter are going on.

But we would like to believe that the locals might have kept it for the wild boars and the elephant mistakenly ate it. We hope this is the case, as otherwise, faith in humanity will be shattered.

Only a thorough unbiased investigation can reveal this menace.

You May Also Read: Take A Look At The Elephant Poop Paper Innovators Making Eco-Friendly Paper

Did the Elephant Know Already That She Was Going To Die?

Although the Elephant died on 27th May 2020, the incident came to light earlier today after Mohan Krishnan, a section forest officer posted the entire incident on his Facebook profile. In his post, he wrote, “But I think she had some sixth sense. Everyone was shocked. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position.”

Facebook Post of Mohan Krishnan, the Forest Officer who brought the Elephant to the River Shore suggests that the elephant had a sense of her death already More

Story continues