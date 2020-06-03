Killing Might Not Be Intentional, Pregnant Elephant Sensed Death And Took Dying Position In Water As Per Forest Official

The saying that a monster does not come wearing a cape or with 2 horns, rather it looks like us has been proved right again in the lights of the recent event where a 15-year -old pregnant elephant died of excruciating pain after she ate a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala’s Malappuram.
What Happened?
The death of the elephant, who was about to give birth in 18 to 20 months, has shaken the entire country. The citizens are anguished by this heinous act where a firecracker stuffed pineapple was kept in the way of a hungry elephant. Netizens took to social media platforms where they spoke up against this inhumane act done against the animal.
The elephant ate the pineapple around 20 days before her death and she succumbed to her wounds on 27th May 2020. She died in the Velliyar River located in the Silent Valley in Attappadi with her trunk in the water.
In spite of the excruciating pain and the dreadful trauma that the elephant must have gone through in her final moments, she remained calm and did not cause destruction of any kind whatsoever.
Was The Killing Really Intentional Or Just An Unfortunate Occurrence?
According to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar, the elephant was fed the cracker filled fruit intentionally by the locals in order to kill her.
This comes as a bigger shock as a similar death was reported in April in the Pathanapuram region of Kerala. The elephant, who was found isolated from its herd, was very weak and its jaw broken, indicating that it had not been able to eat.
However, it is not uncommon for the locals to lay down fruits like pineapples stuffed with firecrackers to scare off wild boars in the area. Hence, it cannot be said for sure if the elephant accidentally ate the fruit kept for boars or it was fed to her intentionally by locals. The investigations on this matter are going on.
But we would like to believe that the locals might have kept it for the wild boars and the elephant mistakenly ate it. We hope this is the case, as otherwise, faith in humanity will be shattered.
Only a thorough unbiased investigation can reveal this menace.
Did the Elephant Know Already That She Was Going To Die?
Although the Elephant died on 27th May 2020, the incident came to light earlier today after Mohan Krishnan, a section forest officer posted the entire incident on his Facebook profile. In his post, he wrote, “But I think she had some sixth sense. Everyone was shocked. She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position.”
This also raises the question if elephants have a premonition or a sense of their death. Elephants are one of the smartest species of mammals on this planet. Legends believe that they indeed have a sense of when they are going to die.
It has already been established by experts that elephants understand the concept of death and mourn when their closed ones die. So is there also a chance that these mighty creatures might have a premonition of death?
In the book “Peace Among the Willows: Political Philosophy of Francis Bacon”, the writer clearly mentions how elephants have a sense of their death. Similarly, there is another book titled “From Elephants to Einstein: Answers to Questions” in which the writer Rudolf Steiner suggests that they do have a premonition of death.
A theory suggests that when the time of death comes near, the old elephants, who otherwise would slow down their herd, instinctively head to a special place, often referred to as “elephant graveyard” to die alone and in peace.
However, such theories have no scientific data to back them up yet.
How People Reacted To This Horrible News?
After this matter came to light, the angry citizens took to social media platforms immediately to express their dissent and anger. Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are flooded with people voicing their thoughts against animal cruelty and about how humanity has stooped so low.
This act has brought entire humanity to shame.
A petition has also been started on Change.org against the violence that takes place against these innocent animals in our country, despite laws that protect animal rights. More than 10,500 people have signed this already and if you believe in animal rights and believe that this act was inhumane, please take two minutes out of your time to sign the petition https://www.change.org/p/people-of-india-justice-for-the-15-year-old-pregnant-elephant?recruiter=false&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_medium=whatsapp&recruited_by_id=6cb56890-a57b-11ea-aab5-27e7522b8876&utm_content=washarecopy_22574376_en-GB%3Av13
