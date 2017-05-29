Kiev starts preparation for 2018 UEFA Champions League final

Kiev, May 29 (IANS) Ukrainian capital Kiev has started preparatory work for the final of the 2018 UEFA Champions League club football tournament, the first deputy head of Kiev City State Administration Gennady Plis said here on Monday.

"We have already begun preparations for the Champions League final, which will be held in a year," Plis told reporters during a media briefing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The renovation work will be concentrated around the Olympic stadium, the venue of the final match, and near the Kiev airport Zhulyany, he said.

A total of 60,000 football fans are expected to visit Kiev during the event, Plis added.

In September 2016, the European football governing body UEFA selected the Olympic stadium to host the Champions League final, which is slated for May 26, 2018.

The 70,050-seat stadium was the venue for the final match of the Euro 2012 football championship co-hosted by Ukraine and Poland.

