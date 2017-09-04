Kieron Pollard Slammed For Bowling No-Ball to Deny Evin Lewis Chance of Century

Pollard bowled a big no-ball when Lewis was on 97 off 32 balls, with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needing one run to beat Barbados Tridents in the Twenty20 competition.

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard was heavily criticised on Monday after bowling a no-ball which denied opposition batsman Evin Lewis the chance of a century in a Caribbean Premier League match.

Pollard bowled a big no-ball when Lewis was on 97 off 32 balls, with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needing one run to beat Barbados Tridents in the Twenty20 competition.

The no-ball gave 25-year-old Lewis’ side the win but saw him miss out on the chance of a ton after he and captain Chris Gayle reached 129-0.

A boundary for the opener, who put on an unbeaten stand with Chris Gayle, would have secured the 25-year-old a place in the record books for the second fastest T20 century of all time.

Barbados Tridents’ skipper Pollard, over stepped the crease to hand the Patriots victory. He was lambasted for his ‘disgraceful’ and ‘shameful’ by a number of cricket fans on Twitter.

In 2010, Sri Lanka spinner Suraj Randiv was banned for one match after he deliberately bowled a no-ball to deny India’s Virender Sehwag the chance of bringing up his ton. Randiv later apologised to the Indian batsman.