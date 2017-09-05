Kieron Pollard denies West Indies teammate Evin Lewis record ton with big no-ball

Cricket might be the 'Gentleman's Game', but there are moments every now and then in the sport that put a question mark over the informal name.

In an incident that is a classic example of a petty lack of sportsmanship, West Indian cricketer Kieron Pollard denied his teammate Evin Lewis the chance to register the fastest century in the history of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling a no-ball, which most view as a deliberate attempt.

In the latest fixture of the West Indian franchise-based Twenty20 league, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' Lewis made a mockery of the Barbados Tridents' bowling attack after being set a modest target of 129, with the opening batsman smashing 97 runs off just 32 deliveries, with his innings studded with a staggering 11 sixes and six fours.

Such was the impact of his innings that a batsman of Chris Gayle's stature, who opened the innings alongside him, was reduced to a mere spectator as he could gather only 22 runs from 14 deliveries.

Pollard, a popular hard-hitting batsman himself who is capable of tearing the best attacks in the world on his day, had different plans up his sleeve. In order to negate any chance of Lewis reaching the three-figure mark, not only did he overstep by a big margin, but he bowled a steep bouncer at the same time, banging in considerably short to ensure the ball was beyond Lewis' reach.

Pollard, who has made a name for himself in T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) might just have lost out on some of his popularity after this act. Lewis though, was sporting enough to take it on the chin after the match, which was the last match of the group stage.

"It hurts (missing out on the hundred), but hitting 97 not out off 33 balls? I'll take that any day," Lewis was quoted as saying in the post-match interview according to a report on stuff.co.nz.

That is the one of the lowest acts I've seen on a cricket field. No time for Pollard. " Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) September 4, 2017

New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison, who was in the commentary box during the match, described the incident as 'disappointing'.

"(Lewis' innings) deserved a hundred and I've got to say, as positive and excited as I am, it's a pretty disappointing way for Pollard to finish the game," the former Black Caps pacer was quoted as saying.

In a similar incident seven years ago, Sri Lankan spinner Suraj Randiv angered cricket fans in India after ending an ODI against the 'Men-in-Blue' with a no-ball, leaving Virender Sehwag stranded on 99 off 100 balls, with India completing a six-wicket win with the extra run. Randiv earned himself a one-match ban for his act, but it remains to be seen if Pollard will be disciplined in any way. View More