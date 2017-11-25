Kidambi Srikanth to play Dubai Super Series

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): India's star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who bowed out of two badminton tournaments in wake of an injury, said on Saturday that he will be ready for the Dubai Super Series Badminton tournament to be held in December.

"I'm recovering from the muscle strain now. Dubai open will be a tough one but I will try to stand up to the expectations of his fans," Srikanth told ANI.

The injury sustained earlier this month caused the shuttler to skip the China Open and Hong Kong Super Series, pushing him a spot down from the second rank to third rank in world ranking.

The drop in rank has not dropped the sportsman's spirit though.

"I have not much thought of the rank drop. I'm more focused on fitness," he said.

The Arjuna award winner was in the city for a private programme.

Last month, the Hyderabadi shuttler won the French Open and lifted his fourth Super Series title of the year.

He has already clinched the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier this year. (ANI)