Kidambi Srikanth outclasses Lee Hyun Il to win maiden Denmark Open title

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth ended India's 38-year wait for a men's singles Denmark Open Super Series Premier title as he beat South Korea's Lee Hyun Il 21-10, 21-5 in just 25 minutes to win his maiden Denmark Open Super Series Premier title on Sunday.

This is Srikanth's third Super Series title win of the year, after the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier and Australian Open Super Series earlier in the year.

Now, he has overall five Super Series titles on his name including China Open 2014 and India Open 2015.

Srikanth dominated the match as he maintained a healthy point's gap at all stage of the game.

Despite losing the first two points of the match, Srikanth made a comeback with his trademark jump-smash to make it 1-2.

Because of his mix of attacking and net play he was able to take a massive 11-6 lead at the break after which Hyun Il could never come back into the game as Srikanth continued with his accurate smashes to win the first game 21-10 in just 12 minutes.

In the second game Srikanth maintained his aggression as he opened up a huge 5-1 lead early on.

Such was the difference in class between the two players that at the break in the second game, Srikanth was leading 11-1. The striking part about Srikanth's game was his movement and picked almost everything with comfortable ease.

Srikanth won the second game 21-5 to put his opponent out of his misery.

He had reached the finals after defeating Vincent by 21-18, 21-17 in a one-sided semi-final clash that lasted just 39 minutes.

Hyun Il, on the other hand, had made it to the finals after sweeping aside his countryman and top seed Son Wan Ho in a three-game thriller that lasted one-and-a-half hour.

Prior to Srikanth's win, Prakash Padukone was the last Indian to win the men's singles title at Denmark Open in 1980. (ANI)