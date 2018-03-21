Kidambi Srikanth conferred with Padma Shri, sets eyes on Commonwealth Games

After receiving the Padma Shri award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, badminton player Kidambi Srikanth expressed his joy and said that he is now focusing on the upcoming Commonwealth Games. "I am really happy and excited to receive the Padma Shri award. I am really thankful to my coaches and support staff for helping me out and taking good care for me. I am now focusing on Commonwealth Games," said Srikanth. He is the first Indian badminton player to win the golden trio of Grand Prix gold, Super Series and Super Series Premier titles.