Bollywood actor Kiara Advani graced ramp on first day of India Couture Week 2019. She walked on the ramp for the opening show of ICW in Amit Aggarwal's bridal outfit. Wearing a red quintessential bridal lehenga, Advani looked ravishing. 'Kabir Singh' star will be seen next in 'Laxmmi Bomb' with Akshay Kumar.