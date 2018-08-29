Khushbir 4th in 20km race walk

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) India's Khushbir Kaur finished fourth in the women's 20km race walk event at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Khushbhir, who won silver medal in the 2014 edition, clocked one hour, 35 minutes and 24 seconds to finish one minute and 22 seconds behind bronze medallist Kumiko Okada of Japan.

China's Jiayu Yang and Shijie Qieyang claimed the top two positions respectively. Both clocked a Games record timing of one hour, 29 minutes and 15 seconds but Jiayu was declared the winner in a photo finish.

Another Indian in the women's category, Soumya Baby and men's 20km race walkers K.T. Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat were disqualified.

In the men's race, China's Wang Kaihua won the gold medal with a timing of one hour, 22 minutes and 04 seconds. He was 0.06 seconds faster than Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi.

The bronze medal went to Jin Xiangqian, who posted a time of one hour, 27 minutes and 58 seconds.

