Khodan ends Bornay's dream run at ITF tennis meet

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) Ukraine's Fifth seed Diani Khodan ended Jade Bornay's dream run ousting the Frenchman 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing ITF Juniors tennis championship at the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad here on Thursday.

Khodan took an early lead in the opening set with two breaks of serve and eventually grabbed the set by a comfortable 6-3 in about 40 minutes.

The second set witnessed a series of breaks, where unseeded Bornay got the better of the fifth seed, as the former won by 6-4, therefore levelling the match to one set all.

In the decider, Khodan dropped serve in the first and the fifth game, allowing Bornay to enjoy a lead of 4-1.

From there, there was no looking back for the stronger Khodan as she displayed outstanding ground strokes and aggressive net play to pocket six out of seven games and won the marathon by a close 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Third seed Shivani Amineni is the sole player in the tournament to keep the Indian flag flying as she displaced Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, also from India in the quarters of the girls singles under 18 to enter the semis by a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Top seed in boys singles Under 18, Yassir Kilani of Morocco took 60 minutes to drub China's Pengyu Lu by a dominating 6-2, 6-1.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg