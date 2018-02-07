Khelo India: Three Jharkhand boxers enter finals

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Jharkhand provided the talking point of the day with three of their boxers reaching the finals of their respective weight categories at the Khelo India School Games here on Wednesday.

Selay Roy (46 kilogram), Krishna Joda (48kg) and Neha Tantu Bai (girls 48kg) beat tough competitors to extend their stay in the tournament.

"We beat some tough competitors today. Everyone says Maharashtra and Haryana have strong boxers. Today we defeated boxers from both these states. Hopefully, we will continue the good run," Joda said.

Manipur's Babyrojisana Chanu, who had forced the referee to stop the bout in the first round in the previous two fixtures, ran out a winner on points and will face Haryana's Poonam in the girls' 52kg final.

That contest which will be a repeat of the final at the 2017 Junior Nationals where Poonam had emerged victorious.

Rajasthan's Sapna surprised Mizoram's Valalhriatpuiia with a points verdict in a bout that went the distance.

Valalhriatpuiia had drawn a lot of attention as she had represented India in the World Youth Boxing Championships recently. She will have to settle for bronze.

Sapna will meet Ashalata Chanu of Manipur who defeated Haryana's Preeti Dhahiya in a 3-2 verdict.

Manipur, Maharashtra and Punjab have the most representation in the finals.

