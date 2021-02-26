‘Khelo India National Winter Games’ begins in Gulmarg

Gulmarg (J&K), Feb 27 (ANI): The second edition of ‘Khelo India National Winter Games 2021’ has been inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg district on February 26. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MoS in Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry Kiren Rijiju were also present at the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event via video conferencing yesterday. Large numbers of players from across the country took part in the event. Gulmarg is world famous ski and tourist resort in north Kashmir of J&K. Around 1,200 athletes from different parts of the country are participating in the five-day long ‘Khelo India National Winter Games’. It will attract skiing lovers from across the world. The event is conducted to promote adventure tourism and aimed at engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities. The games include snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic skiing, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock. ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and the Winter Games Association of J&K.