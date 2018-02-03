Khelo India: Manipur girls thump Tripura, Kerala boys trounce West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Manipur girls thumped Tripura 9-0 while Kerala boys blanked West Bengal 5-0 in the Khelo India football ties at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

N.Priyangka Devi scored two quick goals in the first half before T.H. Babysana Devi made it 3-0 in the 45th minute to put Manipur in commanding position.

In the second half, Manipur scored through Priyangka Devi, S. Lynda Kom, P.Kimnunsang and Babysana to end the game with a scoreline of 9-0 at final whistle.

In the boys clash, for Kerala, Jishnu scored a hat-trick (26th, 38th and 45+3rd minutes) while Abhutahir (42nd) and Akshay Mani (82nd) contributed one goal each to outclass West Bengal.

--IANS

sam/vm