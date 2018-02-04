Khelo India: Haryana girls, Punjab boys book semi-final spots

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Haryana girls and Punjab boys booked a place in the semi-finals after defeating their respective opponents in the football event of the Khelo India School Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

In the girls category, Haryana blanked Gujarat 5-0 while Odisha with six points are the other semi-finalist from Group 1.

In the boys section, table toppers Punjab with nine points after their 3-1 win over Manipur claimed one semi-final spot from Group 1 while Delhi took the other spot with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Assam.

