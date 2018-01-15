Khelo India Anthem launched

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday launched the Khelo India Anthem, a spirited composition which resonates with the vision of the programme of nurturing a rich sporting culture in the country.

The anthem is conceptualised by Ogilvy, composed by Louis Bank and the film has been produced by Nirvana Films.

Managing Director of Star India Sanjay Gupta was also present at the event here.

Starting on January 31, the Khelo India School Games will be the first programme to mark the beginning of Khelo India, a category defining holistic sports development programme.

The Games will be held at multiple venues across Delhi, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Karni Singh Shooting Range and Dr. SPM Swimming Complex.

The school games encompass 16 sports disciplines -- archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho-kho, shooting, swimming, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

"Khelo India is a unique programme which is focussed on building a strong sport ecosystem and is committed to long-term professional development of athletes. We aim to take this initiative to as many sportspersons and aspirants across the country as possible," Rathore said.

"The Khelo India School Games will play a pivotal role in this movement, by encouraging participation among youngsters. For the first time, the games will be broadcast, on Star Sports, which will inspire more youngsters to become a part of this sporting revolution in the years to come," he added.

