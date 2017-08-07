Khel Ratna row: 'Shocked' my name is not among the recipients, says Deepa Malik

Reacting on not having her name in the list of players to receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik on Monday said that she was shocked that her name is not in the list awardees, adding she respects the committee's decision. The Paralympic medalist added that she has kept her side before the Sports ministry and will respect whatever they decide. Deepa Malik had scripted history by becoming India's first-ever woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games.