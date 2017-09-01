Khel Ratna, President’s Words Give Sardar Singh New Hope

“You have served and led the country like your name, Sardar,” President Ram Nath Kovind told India’s former hockey captain at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

New Delhi: He was at the senior national hockey camp in Bengaluru. Mobile network is mostly bad at the Sports Authority of India centre there. But that day Sardar Singh’s phone rang repeatedly. Tired after practice, he chose to ignore the unknown caller. But the same number kept calling until Sardar answered the perseverance. It was a journalist. “Sardar?” the caller asked to make sure. “Hanji (yes),” Sardar replied. “You have been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.”

Recollecting the incident two days after receiving India’s top sports award, Sardar had content in his voice. “It was a very different feeling. I will remember it for the rest of my life,” he said, stating the obvious.

The next thing Sardar did after the news-break was ring up his family. “Ours is a very simple family. They celebrate my achievements in their own way. But this (Khel Ratna) added an expression or two to their happiness,” the 31-year-old said.

On August 29, the day India celebrates its National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand, Sardar and Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sardar, in fact, is only the second hockey player to receive the award, after former captain Dhanraj Pillay.

“Aap ka naam Sardar hai. Pata hai iska matlab kya hota hai? (your name is Sardar. Do you know what does it mean?” the President asked Sardar during their conversation at the awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

An awestruck Sardar was at loss of words.

“I could just reply with a ‘yes’,” he said narrating the meeting to Zee Media.

“You have served the country like your name, done us proud,” the President replied to Sardar’s ‘yes’.

But over the last year or so, there’s been less fluidity in Sardar’s play, leading to voices questioning his place in the team on the other side of 30.

Sardar has answered this previously citing examples of Australia’s former hockey captain Jamie Dwyer and tennis legend Roger Federer.

My recovery time has to improve if I need to stay injury free. That means I will have to pick and choose tournaments to get to Tokyo Olympics in 2020

Dwyer ended his career at the age of 37 after the Rio Olympics last year, while Federer has added two more Grand Slam titles at the age of 36 to take his tally to 19.

Sardar wants to follow suit and prove that he isn’t done yet.

“I feel an increased sense of responsibility after getting the Khel Ratna,” Sardar said shortly before taking the flight to Bengaluru for the Asia Cup camp.

“There’s a different confidence since the last 48 hours, positive energy.”

But he didn’t go overboard explaining his gratification, and quickly came to an honest admission that he needs to respect the changes in his body’s response and demands “past 30”.

“My recovery time has to improve if I need to stay injury free. That means I will have to pick and choose tournaments to get to Tokyo Olympics in 2020,” the 2014 Asian Games gold medallist said.

“Once past 30, you have to focus more. The more you care about the body, it will support you more. It depends on you,” Sardar added.

But how’s the body responding with two big tournaments – the Asia Cup and Hockey World League Finals coming up to round off the season?

“It feels good. The numbers on my fitness tests are fine, because I am catering to the changing requirements of my body. It’s responding,” he said, before taking a brief pause, and making the concluding statement.

“I will be the first to admit if it doesn’t.”