Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Winner: Shantanu Maheshwari Beats Hina Khan To Win The Show

The popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is coming to end. But speculations are already on in regards to the show’s winner. As per a report in India-Forums, the charming dancer, choreographer, actor Shantanu Maheshwari has been declared as the winner of the show. Yes, that’s what is been said. It is not your favourite onscreen bahu Hina Khan who has taken the trophy home. However the confirmations about it is yet to be made.

We are sure, reading this fans of Shantanu Maheshwari must be on celebratory mode. For those who don’t know, it is Ravi Dubey, Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari who made it to top three. The finale episode is going to get even more exciting with ‘Golmaal 4’ team joining the contestants and cheering them up in their final task. Like every time, even this season was exciting with some unique task which looked simple but wasn’t so. This season was immensely loved by small screen audience. Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani’s antics, Hina’s songs, did grab eyeballs. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 17 September 2017 Review: Nia Sharma Becomes The First Finalist)













We just can’t wait to watch the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. While we await for confirmation, tell us in the comment box below, who you want to see as the winner of the show. And for further updates, keep watching this space.