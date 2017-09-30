Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Winner Out: See Shantanu Maheshwari’s Picture With The Trophy

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 will be happening tonight. It is one of the most-awaited episodes. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty took place in Spain this time where the contestants had to go through a lot of pain, courtesy the tasks. Sometime ago there were speculations stating that the popular dancer-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Those who were thinking that it could be mere speculations please don’t think, it’s a fact and we have proof. A picture of Shantanu holding the trophy has hit the internet and his fans are going berserk.

A fan page of Shantanu Maheshwari has shared a picture in which he is seen holding Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner trophy. We all know that he has made his way to the finale of this adventures show with a bang and him winning the show, nothing could make this Dussehra better. And to make the grand finale show even special, the gang of ‘Golmaal Again’ would be joining the finalists and other contestants. Right now you got to check out the winner’s picture that has taken the internet by storm. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Winner: Shantanu Maheshwari Beats Hina Khan To Win The Show)









The three contestants who reached finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 are Shantanu Maheshwari, Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey. Well, congratulations to all the three for reaching till this stage. Apart from these three the other khiladis who participated in this season includes, Nia Sharma, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar, Shiny Doshi, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Wahi, Geeta Phogat and Rithvik Dhanjani. The grand finale episode will be aired tonight at 9pm. For more updates, stay tuned to India.com.