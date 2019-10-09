Kharge is atheist, 'shastra puja' cannot be called a tamasha: Sanjay Nirupam

Reacting to senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge calling the 'shastra puja' of Rafale aircraft by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a 'tamasha', party leader Sanjay Nirupam said Kharge is an atheist, and defended the religious event in France as old tradition of India. "'Shastra puja' cannot be called a tamasha. There has been an old tradition of 'shastra puja' in our country. The problem is that Kharge Ji (Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge) is an atheist. In the Congress party, not everyone is an atheist."