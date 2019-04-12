Khalistanis making a nuisance out of themselves, says expert

An expert has termed the US INTERPOL'S refusal to grant an international arrest warrant against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the legal advisor of secessionist group based in the West Sikhs For Justice, a childish affair which will not impact India in any way. According to him, there soon will be enough evidence against Pannun that the INTERPOL is seeking and the fringe element will be behind bars. And even if there is no arrest warrant, India will remain as unperturbed as ever. The experts also said that the Khalistani propaganda fuelled by Pakistan and the issue is a miniscule one which will impact absolutely nothing in India, not even the internal policies and that Sikh support that they are seeking is just a figment of their imagination. Indeed, it has been witnessed in the past that there has rarely been any instance of the Sikh community supporting their sinister propaganda. Still, Pakistan and its puppets are not ready to give up. However, like experts believe, India remains unaffected by their propaganda which could be termed nothing but imbecile.