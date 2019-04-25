Khalistani terrorist to spearhead "Khalistan-Referendum 2020" Campaign in Canada

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is also accused of plotting to carry out major terrorist attacks in Punjab, has been assigned to spearhead the sinister 'Khalistan Referendum 2020' campaign to liberate Punjab from India. Sikhs For Justice, a separatist organization based in the west that has been incessantly carrying out anti-India propaganda, launched registration to sign up volunteers for organizing unofficial Referendum 2020. The wanted Khalistani terrorist has also been accused by India of running a terror camp in British Columbia. Nijjar, who is also accused of target killings in India and conducting weapons training for the anti-India terrorists in the west, is close to the legal advisor of secessionist organization Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nijjar was also named in the list of wanted persons handed over to the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh when the two met in Amritsar in February 2018. Although Sikhs For Justice, which is funded and openly supported by Islamabad and its notorious snooping agency the ISI, has been getting no support from the Sikhs living across the globe, they continue to rope in terrorists to strengthen their movement. Pakistan, which has been pumping millions of dollars to revive the dead movement, has also provided access to their land to Sikhs For Justice to carry out their plans from there. The desperation of both SFJ as well as Islamabad has only been growing because the Sikhs have out rightly rejected their propaganda. But just like on all other occasions in the past, Nijjar's appointment to spearhead the sinister campaign will only expose the secessionist groups and their bosses sitting in Pakistan one more time.