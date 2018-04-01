Khalistani separatists in UK are a discredited bunch, say experts

The pro-Khalistan secessionists based in the United Kingdom and other foreign countries demanding an independent Sikh state are a discredited bunch, who are working at the behest of Pakistan say experts based in Jammu and Chandigarh. They call it a desperate attempt by Islamabad to hamper peace and harmony in the country, where the country's constitution gives equal rights to its people. According to the experts, a group of radical Sikhs based in the UK, who are working as stooges of Pakistan-based militants, including Wadhwa Singh of Babbar Khalsa International are demanding to have a sole objective to conduct acts of terror against the Indian state. A group of British Sikhs along with Kashmiri separatists recently held a meeting to conduct an anti-India campaign during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK later this month. They have been planning to hold anti-India protests outside the venue of Commonwealth Summit on April 18. The heads of 53 Commonwealth nations, including Prime Minister Modi, will attend the summit from April 16-20 in London and Windsor.