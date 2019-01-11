Khalistani separatist takes charge of Gurdwara in Canada

Wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been accused by India of running a terror camp in British Columbia has been elected unopposed to head the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, which has one of the largest memberships in Canada. Nijjar was arrested in April 2018 by the Canadian Police after his name was mentioned in the list of wanted persons handed over to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. This comes a month after Canada listed Khalistani extremism among the terror threats facing the country. A 2018 Public Report on the Terrorism Threat to Canada had said that the country is facing threat from growing Khalistani extremism in the country.In the reference to Khalistani extremism, the report stated; "Some individuals in Canada continue to support Sikh (Khalistani) extremist ideologies and movements." Nijjar, who is also accused of target killings in India and conducting weapons training for the anti-India terrorists in the west, is close to the legal advisor of secessionist organization Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun was also Nijjar's legal representative when he was arrested by the Canadian police. Nijjar's appointment reflects that Khalistani extremists are taking charge of gurdwaras in Canada and running the campaign for a separate Sikh country Khalistan.