Khalistani secessionists make ludicrous demands

As per the news reports surfaced recently, Sikh radicals in Canada, UK, and Europe who have been making constant attempts to hamper peace and harmony in Punjab have come up with some preposterous demands. Media reports reveal these radicals seek an apology from India at a global forum for 1984 operation, an exercise carried out by the Indian army to flush out militants hiding inside the Golden Temple. They are also demanding a special status to Akal Takht and Harminder Sahib on the lines of Vatican, a demand which clearly undermines the constitution and sovereignty of India. The extremists demanded withdrawal of a blacklist that bans certain people from entering India and also sought the release of some twenty political prisoners. They even demanded an apology from the Indian Prime Minister for anti-Sikh riots of 1984. It wasn't tough to track the origin of these political motivations. Islamabad, the perpetrator of terror, has been pumping in huge amounts of money to influence the decisions of these radicals and has been instrumental in breeding an anti-India sentiment amongst these people. Pakistan, which now stands on the cusp of being declared a terrorist state, recently found itself on the watch list of the terror financing countries issued by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).