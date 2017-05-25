Khalistani leaders aspiring to achieve an unattainable dream

Sikhs for Justice, a radical group based in the United States which has been radicalizing youth against India through various means plans to organize the Punjab Independence Referendum 2020 conference in a Suburb of Toronto next month.The event comes on the heels of the intensification in secessionist movement in the United States and Canada following Khalistani leaders losing influence amongst the masses.This secessionist group has tactically been using the social media platform to spread its message.Some time ago Pro-Khalistani elements had organised a rally eulogizing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale while demanding for Khalistan.An anti-India lobby which enjoys the patronage of Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistan Army has tirelessly been working to manipulate the opinion of Sikh diaspora settled across America and Canada. Khalistani separatists are exasperated over the fact that they are losing traction amongst the masses owing to the exceptional prosperity Punjab is achieving every day. The establishment of a sovereign Sikh state of Khalistan seems an unviable dream which a handful of leaders with vested interests are trying to achieve through imprudent ideas. There are no takers of the movement and it is essentially dead in Punjab where people are happy and leading satisfied lives.