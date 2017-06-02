Khalistani hardliners issue threats to Indian politicians

This video was released earlier this month by pro- Khalistan leaders admiring the visit of Harjit Singh Sajjan to India and calling it a morale booster for those who have been struggling to get freedom.Two more videos surfaced later, which carried death threats for the newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.These videos were uploaded from Canada.Bittu believes these people have done nothing in the interest of the Sikh people and just want to spread unrest.These secessionists, who are under the direct patronage of Pakistan establishment, have regularly been organizing anti-India events and provoking the Sikh diaspora to demand a separate state of Khalistan.Pakistan Army and ISI, who are the masterminds of the revival of Khalistan militancy, have successfully radicalized the susceptible Sikhs living in countries like Canada, United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.They have used similar tactics in Punjab by identifying the vulnerable.Pakistan's perennial objective has been to create an atmosphere of unrest and tension in the state of Punjab by spreading false propagandas in the Sikh diaspora. However, they have found no traction lately as the educated and aware youth of Punjab has outrightly rejected the idea of Khalistan.