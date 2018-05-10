Khalistan secessionists exasperated as Punjab leader rebukes their ambitions

Khalistan secessionists in Canada and United States have perennially been spewing venom against India, pitching for a separate homeland for Sikhs at the behest of Islamabad. Recently, "Sikhs for Justice", a US-based body which claims itself to be the moral guardian of Sikhs around the globe threatened an Indian leader through a social media after he termed Khalistan movement as an unattainable ambition of a handful of radicals. This isn't the first occasion when these secessionists used a foreign land to speak against India and its citizens. The Indian government had earlier raised the issue with the Canadian government, however, Canada have turned a deaf ear to the issue. Earlier, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab's Jail minister had vehemently criticized the Khalistan radicals who were relentlessly trying to hamper the peace and harmony of the Indian state by misguiding the innocent youth. He had also criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his inability to rein the enemies of India sitting in his country. Pakistan's army and its secret agency, the ISI, has repeatedly failed in destabilizing India by waging a multi-pronged proxy war against the country. Multiple proofs have emerged lately showing Islamabad's active role in engineering vicious plots against India which involves indoctrinating gullible youth in the name of religion.