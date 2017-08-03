Khalistan secessionists aided, abetted by Pakistan, say Experts

Pakistan, a failed state has waged a war against Indian sovereignty and prosperity for years, failing in which they have employed numerous proxies to destabilise the state of Punjab. Paid agents, who are working on the payrolls of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan, are constantly involved in the sinister plotting against India.After a desperate and failed attempt in Punjab, these perpetrators of hatred and violence have been trying to persuade the Sikh diaspora spread across the US, Canada, and various other European nations with the recent incident of demand of a referendum by 2020 for a separate state of Khalistan. Secessionists have failed in attracting any mass attention, as local people boycotted the movement after realising vested interests of people sitting in Pakistan. Still, Pakistan has been pumping a lot of money to keep the movement alive. It is well known worldwide that Pakistan has been imparting training to terrorists and providing cover to them to infiltrate into India and create chaos by unleashing violence. After the disasters of the 1965 and 1971 wars, Pakistan recognised the futility of military misadventures against India and ever since it has resorted to proxy wars to breach the peace and harmony of the country.