Khalistan not an issue anymore, says Akali leader

A senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema has said that Khalistan is not an issue anymore in Punjab. He accused Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI, of trying to revive the dead movement by backing few individuals in other countries. Pakistan has also backed the Referendum 2020, as a bait to influence Sikh pilgrims. A recent intelligence report has also revealed how Pakistan had used 'Jathas' or Sikh religious groups, to carry out its nefarious plans to promote pro-Khalistan sentiments in India. However, Daljit Singh Cheema believes that Indian agencies are capable enough to handle Pakistan's sinister plan to misuse Kartarpur corridor. Recently, the Pakistan government had allowed campaigners of 'Referendum2020' to open their office in Lahore to fan anti-India sentiments during the visit of thousands of Sikh pilgrims from various countries, including India, who were there to celebrate the 549th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.