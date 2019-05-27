Khalistan movement suffers setback; NIA chargesheet 3 militants

In a major blow to the secessionists dreaming for a separate homeland in India, three of the Khalistan accused apprehended in separate incidents, earlier this year and in 2018 were chargesheeted by National Investigation Agency (or NIA) in a special court in Mumbai. Harpal Singh, Mohiuddin Siddiqui and Gurjeet Singh Nijjar - have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections of the Bombay/Maharashtra Police Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Although the police had arrested them at different time in different locations, they were being instructed by a single operative who was working at the behest of his masters in Canada, United Kingdom and Pakistan. Experts say that the movement doesn't garner any support in India. The secessionists, experts say have lost all the traction amongst the mass especially the youth of Punjab, whom they consider their prime target. Islamabad, the perpetrator of terror, has been pumping in huge amounts of money to guide and influence these radicals and has been instrumental in breeding an anti-India sentiment amongst these people. For years, Pakistan has been relentlessly providing logistics and weaponry support to the brainwashed youth of Punjab to foment trouble in India. However, to its disappointment, all of its nefarious plots against India have been failed by the vigilant law enforcement agencies.