Khalistan movement getting support from London-based Pakistanis, says expert

An Indian army veteran has claimed that Khalistani separatists are getting support from Pakistanis in Britain. He is also of the opinion that few Gurdwaras in Canada and United Kingdom are the facilitators of the movement and they have been pumping money and material to keep it alive. He, however, believes that governments of the both the states are not aware of such things. Pakistan has for years been working on its agenda of subverting peace and harmony in India and it has been working relentlessly to achieve its aims. As per Major General Katoch, the Khalistan movement is also a long devious design which has its headquarters in Pakistan. He, however, warns Pakistan saying that Pakistan will have to pay heavy price for the activities it is involved in. He also says that Pakistan can lose its territories to India if it persists with its satanic agenda of destabilizing India. The Khalistan movement was completely squashed by the Indian security forces in the early 90s after it took numerous innocent lives. Since then it has been making multi-pronged desperate attempts to gain a foothold in India. However, it has failed to gather any traction amongst the mass of Punjab. The foreign support provided in the form of man and material by Islamabad has proven to be of no benefit as all their diabolic plots have been busted by the vigilant Indian forces.