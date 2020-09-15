Khalilzad meets Jaishankar to discuss intra-Afghan negotiations

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, on Tuesday met to hold discussions on the recent Doha meeting and its follow up.

During the meeting in Delhi, Ambassador Khalilzad also emphasised on the regional and international support that is necessary to make any peace negotiations a success.

"Ambassador Khalilzad stressed regional and international support is critical for the success of these negotiations and the implementation of any agreement. India and the United States will work together in support of this objective," said the US Embassy in India.

The Embassy further stated that both countries shared the view that peace process must continue until there is agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. "Afghan side should ensure their territory must not be used by any terrorist group against any other country," the Embassy added.

According to sources, Khalilzad also appreciated India's participation in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations held in Doha on September 12. He briefed about the US assessment of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He also shared the US perspective on the Afghan peace process.

After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to receive Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace this evening. Useful discussions on the Doha Meeting and its follow-up."

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban have opened in Qatar's capital Doha to end the decades of war that have killed tens of thousands.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Saturday participated during the opening ceremony of Afghan peace negotiations in Doha through video conferencing and reiterated that the peace process should be Afghan-led and ensure the interests of minorities and women.

He said Afghan soil should never be used for carrying out anti-India activities and supported the need for an immediate ceasefire in order to establish long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, the External Affairs Minister said, "Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled, respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, promote human rights and democracy, ensure the interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable and effectively address violence across the country." (ANI)

