Khalid Latif banned: A flashback at career of Pakistani cricketer evicted for spot-fixing in PSL

Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif has been banned for five years from all forms of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal on Wednesday for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

Latif, who represented Islamabad United in the PSL, was charged on six accounts and the tribunal found him guilty of breaching all six charges. Additionally, the right-handed opening batsman has also been slapped a fine of 1 million Pakistan rupees.

Here is lowdown on the tainted Pakistani batsman:

Born in Karachi in 1985, Khalid Latif started playing competitive cricket at a very young age making his first-class debut when he was just 14 years old in the 2000-01 season. Despite having an early start in the national arena, Latif failed to make any significant impact.

Latif's greatest achievement to date remains leading Pakistan to the ICC Under-19 World Cup glory in 2004, beating the West Indies side by 25 runs. Captain Latif top-scored for Pakistan and with the help of three half-centuries, finishing as the fifth highest run-scorer in the tournament held in Bangladesh.

The following year Latif scored close to 400 runs in the domestic season including his maiden first-class century. But, It was in the 2007-08 season in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where Latif really came to the fore, finishing with 593 runs for Karachi Whites at an average of almost 43 aside from notching three centuries and a half-century.

Soon after he was included in the Patron's XI side to play against the touring Zimbabwean team and a call for the national side was around the corner, as he was called in to represent Pakistan in ODIs against Zimbabwe in January 2008.

The opener made his debut alongside Sohail Khan in the fourth ODI in Faisalabad, with Pakistan already clinching the five-match series 3-0. It wasn't the most memorable of the debuts though, as he struggled his way to 19 off 42 balls before Zimbabwe's Christopher Mpofu dismissed him.

Latif made his T20 international debut in the later in October 2008 against the same side in Quadrangular T20 series in Canada. Interestingly, it was Mpofu who once again got the better of the Karachi-born batsman.

Latif's career-best score of 64 off 112 balls, his only international half-century, came against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2009.

Inconsistent performances kept him in and out of the side and eventually was dropped after the ICC World T20 2010. After topping the run-charts for Karachi Dolphins in the domestic one-day tournament, he was included in the T20 squad on the tour to Sri Lanka.

He played his last ODI more than seven years ago against Australia at Perth where he was caught-and-bowled for a duck by Mitchell Johnson.

Although he couldn't maintain his place in the one-day format, Latif got few more opportunities in the T20 team. He was a part of the playing XI for the only T20I when Pakistan toured England in 2016. Latif smashed an unbeaten 59 off 42 balls to see his side over the line as the visitors chased down England's modest 135. It turned out to be his last international game for Pakistan.

Latif represented the national team in five ODIs and 13 T20Is. Unlike his ordinary international career, the 31-year-old had a decent first-class career having taken part in 137 first-class games, scoring 8,572 runs at an average close to 38 with a best score of 254 not out to go with 25 tons.

He was formally charged along with teammate Sharjeel Khan by the PCB for violating the anti-corruption code on 18 February 2017, while playing for Islamabad Untied in PSL. Although Latif wasn't playing the match he was later charged with luring Sharjeel into the deal and not reporting the matter to the PCB anti-corruption unit. Sharjeel was handed fiveyear ban earlier this month. And on 20 September 2017, the 31-year old is banned to play all forms of cricket till 2022.

Other players, including Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz, were also banned, for the relatively lesser breach of conduct and failure to report corrupt approaches. But, have been allowed to play domestic cricket. View More