KFC's Doge Twist to 'Godzilla vs Kong' Meme Takes Savage Dig at Rivals McDonald's, Burger King

Rival competition is good for the business as it tends to improve product and services quality. Most big names in the business world battle with their competitors to prove their superiority or simply take potshots at them. Even though the business world has shown us a few rare instances of affinity between some of the biggest names, friendly puns online are still the order of the day.

In one such creative dig, global fast-food chains in Spain are slugging it out on the microblogging site and netizens around the world are loving every bit of it. In a fresh round of banter, KFC Spain used the popular Godzilla vs Kong meme from the trailer of the Hollywood movie right before its release to take a jibe at its compatriot competitors – McDonald’s and Burger King.

In the debate between the American global fast-food giants, KFC Spain topped by portraying itself as a humble Doge with a baseball bat ready to smash the fictional giant reptile and the ape.

The tweet not only went viral as it garnered close to seven lakh likes and over 12,000 user comments. Due to its hilarious popularity, the tweet also got other brands in the fray to get involved. It was also one of the top trending posts on Twitter.

Burger King – Spain replied with their own version by tweeting a morphed photo of the Doge held by a leash.

Restaurant chain 100 Montaditos, came up with a photo post, by adding a photo of a child watching a house burn.

Another American slow food chain Pans & Company too, joined the banter by adding a woman showing a magazine page.

The ensuing banter was not confined to European regions but also went global and has left many impressed online.

One user lauding the creators of the KFC post to have ‘won the heaven,’ and it being ‘awesome’.

Who created this, won the heaven 😂😂 This is awesome https://t.co/24dV3FB7aZ — Beatriz likes WandaVision~ (@pamelopez28) February 16, 2021

Another user simply termed the hilarious meme as ‘this is gold’.

As soon as more and more people viewed the template of the humble dog defeating the giants, inspired Indian users too used the template in various relatable situations.

One user used the meme to poke fun at satellite channel wars. He cleverly renamed Godzilla as Star Channels and King Kong as Sony Channels. The best was the Shibu Inu dog being labelled as national broadcaster Doordarshan.

Another user compared the meme to cricket by relating Team India’s talismanic all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.