Keys enters US Open women's final

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) American Madison Keys beat compatriot Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets to reach the women's singles final at the US Open tennis tournament for the first time.

The 15th seeded Keys defeated her 20th seeded opponent 6-1, 6-2 here on Thursday night.

Keys will now take on compatriot Sloane Stephens for the championship, reports Efe news agency.

Stephens knocked out ninth-seeded veteran Venus Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 on Thursday night in the first semi-finals match.

This will be the first time in a final of the US Open or any another Grand Slam tournament for Stephens, 24, as well as Keys, 22, with Stephens having a 1-0 lead over Keys.

The last time that there were two American tennis players competing in the final of the tournament was in 2002 when Serena Williams, who skipped the 2017 season due to pregnancy, won against her sister Venus.

