Keys beats Kanepi, advances to US Open semifinals for the first time

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) American tennis player Madison Keys, the 15th seed in the series, managed to reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time after beating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the last Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The match on Wednesday, which lasted only 68 minutes, was only the second time they played against each other as professionals, after the 2015 Mutua Madrid Open, where Kanepi had beaten Keys in the first round, reports Efe.

Keys' rival in the semifinals will be compatriot Coco Vandeweghe, the 20th seed, who in the morning match also beat Czech first seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4) and 6-3.

The duel between the two will be the third time that they face each other as professionals, with a 2-0 lead for Keys.

