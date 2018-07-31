Key trends spotted in fashion-inspired jewellery

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) From cold-shoulders and statement sling-bags to striking neckpieces and dramatic rings - these trends continue to influence the generation. Following the current fashion season, layering and borderless enamel are the key trends spotted in the fine jewellery space.

"Fashion-inspired gold jewellery is in its nascent stage in India. Pairing fine jewellery with their everyday wardrobe can be a task for many women, unlike other accessories like shoes and bags.

"This year, jewellery innovations have been inspired by different styles, silhouettes, colours and textures dominant in spring-summer fashion," Deepshikha Gupta, Senior Vice President Design at Melorra, said in a statement.

Spring-summer 2018 saw fashionable jewellery trends that complement various aspects of a modern woman's dynamic lifestyle:

* Borderless enamel: Jewellery gets painted 'white' this season with the power white suit trend, a trend inspired by Hillary Clinton's 'white suit' that she wore for her presidential candidature nomination.

White enamel gold jewellery goes borderless this season, with no extra gold distracting from the pure white and brings an exceptional white edge for the power woman of today. The concept behind this jewellery is to design the colour in such a fashion, that it becomes the stand-out feature of the piece. Pair this up with any monochromatic attire and let the sheer brilliance of this mysterious article define your moment.

* Fringes: Fringes have gone over-the-top in spring-summer 2018, being present almost everywhere, whether on the back of a faux-leather jacket or accenting the hem of a skirt.

The peppy vibes of fringe jewellery, a.k.a tassel jewellery, is an absolute blast from the past, re-emerging in a more exaggerated avatar. Contemporary to archaic pieces can be experimented with all kinds of attires.

Observing the trends, consultant stylist Devesh Pant said: "As we take a peek at this year's spring-summer 2018 runway, the season has seen the most original fashion trends. Inspired by the season's fashion themes, the jewellery designs curated have something to delight every fashion palette.

"There has been more focus on layering and pastels. Fringing has been everywhere and has elevated the fashion quotient with more sensuality. With new and bolder designs, fine jewellery has enhanced the fun and style in your everyday wear."

* Pastels: As we fall more in love with pastel shades, we begin to fixate on pastel trinkets. From pale blues, lemon sorbets to jejune greens, these pastel pieces are serene and apt for everyday casual and office wear. These minimalistic hues add a sprinkle of effeminacy and can be paired with just about any colour from vibrant blues to washed-out whites. It accentuates the style to just the right amount of oomph.

* Layered jewellery: Stack different rings from each of the spring-summer trends, be it a white enamel band ring to a pastel stone studded finger-sleeve to a dangling fringe ring. Add a little intricacy and drama to your look by stacking on a micro-flower diamond studded bracelet along with a tropical leaves textured gold bracelet or by putting on three delicate chains in varying lengths. You can also add in funky pendants and other knick-knacks to further refine your style.

