Key issue like unemployment needs to be addressed: Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said unemployment is the biggest challenge, which is posing threat to its national security and integrity. Rahul Gandhi said that 30,000 youngsters are coming to job market everyday in India, in which only 450 are getting jobs which is a serious concern for the country. He further added that the unemployment leads to other serious ill effects in the country, which need to be addressed.