Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 38,877.12 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 38,935.75 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 38,915.17 points, up by 38.05 points, or 0.10 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,643.95 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,655 points, up by 11.05 points or 0.09 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, 21 stocks including Tata Motors, Coal India were trading in green while 9 stocks including ITC, Taqta Steel were trading in red at 9.22 a.m.

Fears of a below normal monsoon and profit booking following four sessions of consecutive gains had pulled the key equity indices lower on Wednesday.

The Sensex was down by 179.53 points or 0.46 percent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 39,270.14 points and a low of 38,826.56 points. The Nifty, too was down by 69.25 points or 0.59 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.09 per cent while Hang Seng was trading in red, down by 0.50 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.13 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also quoting in green, up by 0.26 per cent.

Overnight, the Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.60 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.37 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/ksk