Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,756.26 on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,837 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,821.27, up by 65.01 points, or 0.18 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 10,735.45 on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,741.30, up by 5.85 points or 0.05 per cent.

As many as 34 stocks advanced in the Nifty50 index while 15 stocks declined and one remained unchanged. In BSE Sensex 18 stocks, including Tata Motors, ITC, Coal India were trading in green while 12 stocks, including Reliance, Maruti, HDFC Bank were trading in red.

The indices closed with handsome gains after struggling in the past sessions.

Adding to the positive momentum were the gains made by the rupee and healthy domestic investment which were supported by expectations that the US and China might resolve their trade tensions.

The Sensex was up by 403.65 points or 1.14 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,797.11 and a low of 35,469.49. The Nifty, too was up by 131.10 points or 1.24 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.35 per cent while Hang Seng was also trading in green, up by 0.48 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.05 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also trading green, up by 0.39 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.03 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.69 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

