Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher despite a muted trend in Asian markets.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,199.80 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,282.33 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,287.07 points, up by 87.27 points, or 0.25 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,600.05 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,619.10 points, up by 19.05 points or 0.18 per cent.

India's benchmark indices had fallen for a second straight day on Wednesday, tailing global peers and led by a slump in software exporters.

The Sensex was down by 274.71 points or 0.77 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,494.25 points and a low of 35,112.49 points. The Nifty, too was down by 56.15 points or 0.53 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a muted trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.16 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 0.15 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.38 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in red, down by 0.27 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.91 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 1.45 percent at the closing on Wednesday.

