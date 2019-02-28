Key Indian equity indices open in green

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher, despite a muted trend in global markets, and in spite of tension between India and Pakistan escalating further a day earlier.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,905.43 on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,025.72.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 36, 057.72 points, up by 152.29 points, or 0.42 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 10,806.65 on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,845.75, up by 39.10 points or 0.36 per cent.

At 9.19 a.m., as many as 42 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while seven stocks declined and one remained unchanged.

In BSE Sensex 28 stocks including Tata Motors, ITC, Coal India were trading in green while two stocks including Tata Steel and Axis Bank were trading in red.

Major market indices Sensex and Nifty traded on a flat note on Wednesday's late afternoon session after it fell over 600 points during a highly volatile day.

The Sensex was down by 68.28 points or 0.19 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,371.11 points and a low of 35,735.33 points. The Nifty, too was down by 28.65 points or 0.26 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.44 per cent while Hang Seng was trading in green, up by 0.09 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.37 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also trading red, down by 0.51 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.07 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.61 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/in