Key equity indices in green ahead of F&O expiry

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Despite negative trends in global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher ahead of the futures and options (F&O) contracts' expiry.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 38,132.88 on Wednesday, opened higher at 38,208.30. It was quoting at 38,214.01, up by 81.13 points, or 0.21 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,445.05 on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,467.55, up by 22.50 points or 0.20 per cent.

As many as 32 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 18 stocks declined. In BSE Sensex 18 stocks including Reliance, ITC were trading in green while 10 stocks including Tata Motors, Coal India were trading in red at 9.28 a.m.

Although the indices had traded in the green for most of Wednesday, profit booking ahead of the F&O contracts expiry, pulling the market down in the last two hours of trade. Heavy selling pressure on the energy, power and oil and gas stocks also weighed on the indices.

The Sensex was down by 100.53 points or 0.26 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 38,475.93 points and a low of 38,001.34 points. The Nifty, too was down by 38.20 points or 0.33 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing mostly negative trends. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 1.51 per cent; Hang Seng was also trading in red -- down by 0.05 per cent; South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.54 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite was quoting in red, down by 0.36 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.63 per cent while FTSE 100 was also down by 0.03 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

