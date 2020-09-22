Kevin Pietersen's second innings: Former England player is now committed to saving rhinos from extinction

During his playing career as a cricketer, Kevin Pietersen made a name for himself by never backing down from a fight.

Sometimes, his fights were with his own teammates and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Other times, with a bat in hand, he fought for his team. If that meant brashly hooking a fire-breathing Brett Lee into the stands at the Oval in 2005 with the Ashes on the line, so be it. If it meant reverse-sweeping Muttiah Muralitharan for a six to win the battle of wiles, so be it.

Then, after his England career ended unceremoniously in 2014, he discovered a new calling and now finds himself in the middle of a bigger fight  a war, as he likes to call it  to save the rhinos from being extinct.

In a way, Pietersen reinvented his persona after 2014.

"I've changed a lot (since starting on this journey of saving rhinos from extinction). When you're living in the world of sport, you're living in an ego-driven, egotistical, show-off, I'm-better-than-you world," Pietersen tells Firstpost from UAE, where he will take up his position in the commentary box for this season's Indian Premier League. "(When I was an England player) you're competing every day. I was batting at No 4 for England. (I was expected to) win matches for England and be that real big player, that entertainer, that showman."

Not many could play that showman better than Pietersen. But compared to that life, Pietersen says, he's now in the 'most comfortable space he's ever been in in his life'.

"In this world, there really is no competition. There's no bravado. There's no ego. There's no nonsense. I absolutely love it. I lived in that other world for too long.

"In the world that I am in at the moment, I am completely under the radar. I'm completely subservient to the animals. I'm working for the greater good of protecting our planet and species. It's a place where I don't need to worry about competing with anybody or anything. It's a space where I can laugh every day, I can be with my family as much as I can be, I can make decisions around when I want to travel and when not. I work with some of the most amazing people in the world. Kind-hearted people."

The other world

That other world Pietersen talks about saw him butt heads at times with his own teammates. As he once declared near the end of his England career, "It's tough being me in this England dressing room."

Over the years, his headstrong nature started to make as many headlines as his stage-stealing batting.

Not surprisingly, the media in England  which has a penchant for first building athletes up and then pulling the ladder from under their feet  painted him as a pantomime villain. The South Africa-born cricketer was called outspoken, a non-conformist, difficult, disruptive, and even a relentless self-promoter.

Ask Pietersen if some of those qualities him being outspoken, a 'relentless self-promoter', and his ability to never back down from confrontation  are what make him the right man in this war against rhino extinction, and he says, "Some of those attributes you definitely do need to keep the drive alive to protect species and to continually bang the drum around conservation and illegal wildlife trade."

"When I was the player that I was while playing for England, it was the nature of the beast. It was who I needed to be to continue to dominate in the sport that I played. Ever since I hung my boots up, particularly after 2018, that competitiveness, that egotistical nonsense you need to succeed and be the best player in the world¦I have no interest in that anymore. I just want to be happy every day, wake up peaceful, preferably in Africa on safari, wear a pair of shorts and a T-shirt¦not really too interested in shoes or silly clothing."

Pietersen here is talking about living on the same London street with the likes of Frank Lampard, Hugh Grant, Liz Hurley, and Rowan Atkinson. "You had to dress up every day living on that street because of the paparazzi," he says.

