Kevin Pietersen Interview: Assam is Global Leader in Protecting Rhinos Because They Care For Animals

In 2019, one rhino was killed every ten hours by poachers in Africa. But Former English cricket captain, Kevin Pietersen believes Kaziranga National Park in Assam is the global leader in protecting the rhino. "They are doing the most wonderful job, they are proactive and they care for and understand their animals," he said in an exclusive interview to News18.com.

Much is being done to save the gentle species, currently on its path to extinction in the next five years, but it is not enough. The former English cricket captain has collaborated with National Geographic for an emotionally charged, hard-hitting documentary - Save This Rhino: India. The docu-series, which will be aired from September 22 (World Rhino Day) focuses on the efforts to save critically endangered rhino species.

For the documentary, Peitersen traveled through the famed Kaziranga National Park in Assam to assess the situation of Rhinos in India.

Scenes from Save the Rhino: India, Credit: National Geographic

According to data by the International Rhino Foundation, a decade ago, there were barely 20,000 rhinos were alive on earth. While the tireless work of rhino conservationists helped increase the number to 29,000, the number has seen a steady decline in the last few years. Currently, about three rhinos are killed every day, mainly by poachers for their horns, and if this continues, the gentle giants -- as they are known in common parlance -- could be extinct by 2025.

The Indian Rhino, the largest of the rhino species, is distinguished from others by its single horn. Once found widely in the northern part of the Indian sub-continent, rhinos have now been reduced to a vulnerable group since they are often killed as agricultural pests or by poachers. Most Indian rhinos, as mentioned earlier, are found in the Kaziranga National Park.

Yet, the rhinos there are under threat due to floods every year. Flood in different parts of Assam inundated large swathes of land in the national park this year, killing dozens of animals including endangered rhinos.

Pietersen spoke to News18 on his journey as a rhino activist and conservationist, about his new documentary and what he hopes to achieve through it, and the impact on the global pandemic on conservation of animals.

In the beginning of the 20th century, India had only a few hundred rhinos left. Thanks to conservationists, the number of rhinos have soared past 2,000 today. Yet, they continue to remain vulnerable. Why is the conservation of rhinos so important?

Rhino is a keystone species. For ecosystems to thrive, for them to develop and stay stable, you need to keep keystone species on the planet. When you start messing around with ecosystems, it is absolutely catastrophic because you not only begin to lose the rhino but also begin losing some of the other animals, including insects. That's why it is important to protect keystone species.

If poaching and such illegal activities continue, how long do you think it will take for rhinos to become extinct?

If you look at India, at the moment, the conservation project that is up in Kaziranga National Park - they are a global leader in protecting the rhino. They are doing the most wonderful job, they are proactive and they care for and understand their animals. It's the symbol of Assam.

