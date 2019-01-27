Kevin Feige confident about Captain Marvel's power

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Captain Marvel will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

"We thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She is one of the most popular characters and one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will now be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Feige said in a statement to IANS.

Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" introduces the MCU's first stand-alone, female-franchise title character --- Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, "Captain Marvel" stars Oscar winning Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Feige says a female superhero was long overdue.

"We have always had powerful female characters and heroes in our films. But having a female superhero franchise title character for the first time feels overdue, and it's something that we have been excited about for a long time and we can't wait to deliver it to the world," he added.

"Captain Marvel" will release in India on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

